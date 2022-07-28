The puzzle today will feel familiar and easy to the word game veterans, but, those who are struggling still, we have you covered
Wordle 404 for July 28: Right in the middle of the week, Wordle throws in a musical puzzle in the mix. Today's word is both a verb and a noun, and very much part of our everyday conversations, albeit the usage may be to mean different things. The puzzle today will feel familiar and easy to the word game veterans, but, those who are struggling still, we have you covered.
Here's how to play Wordle:
One of the most exciting things about Wordle is that it is alive only for 24 hours and it is a free word-guessing game available online: guess the five-letter word in six tries or fewer. Wordle explains its rules in a handy pop-up the first time you load the game. The word game was developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle and the absolute beauty of this puzzle is that it’s easy and social. Players share their solving patterns and statistics on social media. Wordle players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box.
The other interesting element is that Wordle players are allowed six attempts to get the answer right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not. For instance, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The word game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.
Biggest hint: The vowel in today's word is the alphabet after P
Wordle 404 answer for July 28:
Wordle 404 answer for July 28 is ‘STOMP’ which means to “tread heavily and noisily, typically in order to show anger." Additionally, the word is often used to denote “a tune or song with a fast tempo and a heavy beat," particularly in jazz but also in other popular music.
