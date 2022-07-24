Wordle 400 answer for July 24 is very much a part of our daily conversations and this lends the players an edge towards guessing the answer without exhausting all of their attempts
Wordle 400 for July 24: It's finally Sunday and Wordle turns 400 days old today. Wordle appears to be on a spree of interesting but easy word puzzles lately. Today's word is very much a part of our daily conversations and this lends the players an edge towards guessing the answer without exhausting all of their attempts. Biggest hint: The word is both a noun and a verb.
How to play Wordle:
Wordle is still drawing many new players even as it turns 400 days old today. Those who are new here, below are some important information to keep in mind while solving the puzzle. The unique thing about this game is that it is alive only for 24 hours and it is a free word-guessing game available online: guess the five-letter word in six tries or fewer. Wordle explains its rules in a handy pop-up the first time you load the game, but it’s all fairly straightforward. The word game was developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle and the absolute beauty of this puzzle is that it’s easy and social. Players share their solving patterns and statistics on social media. Wordle players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box.
The players are permitted six attempts to get the answer right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not. For instance, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The word game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.
