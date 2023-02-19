Ritesh Agarwal, founder of the hotel chain OYO shared his pictures with PM Modi on Sunday as he invited the Prime Minister to his wedding next month. Agarwal called it a new beginning and also shared that he can't express in words the warmth with which PM Modi received him.

“With the blessings of माननीय Pradhan Mantri @narendramodi ji, we are all set for a new beginning. Words cannot express the warmth with which he received us," Ritesh Agarwal tweeted while sharing pictures with PM Modi.

While thanking the Prime Minister for giving them his valuable time, Agarwal said that his mother is impressed by PM Modi's vision of women empowerment.

“My mother, who is inspired by his vision for women empowerment & Geet, from Express (Uttar) Pradesh, was heartened to meet him. Thank you for sparing your valuable time & for your good wishes," he added.

The young entrepreneur affirmed his commitment to the growth of the tourism industry across India. “Committed to enabling the growth of tourism and entrepreneurship in India across Rayagada, Gir, Ladakh, Rameswaram, Meghalaya, and more! @PMOIndia," he said.

Ritesh Agarwal works actively in providing funding for startups and mentors young entrepreneurs to pursue their business.

OYO Rooms was founded in 2013 by Ritesh Agarwal, as a platform for booking budget hotels and guesthouses in India. He traveled across India on a shoestring budget, staying at budget hotels and guesthouses, and he noticed the inconsistency and poor quality of budget accommodations. He saw an opportunity to create a chain of budget hotels that would be standardized, clean, and comfortable.

Under Agarwal's leadership, OYO Rooms grew rapidly and expanded to become the largest hotel chain in India. OYO Rooms is now a global company, with a presence in more than 800 cities across 80 countries, and is valued at several billion dollars.

Agarwal has been recognized for his entrepreneurial achievements and has received numerous awards, including the Business World Young Entrepreneur Award and the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list. He is also a Thiel Fellow, a prestigious program created by billionaire entrepreneur Peter Thiel that provides young entrepreneurs with mentorship and funding to pursue their projects.