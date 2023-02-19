'Words cannot express...': Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal invites PM Modi to his wedding. See pics
- While talking to PM Modi, the young entrepreneur affirmed his commitment to the growth of the tourism industry across India
Ritesh Agarwal, founder of the hotel chain OYO shared his pictures with PM Modi on Sunday as he invited the Prime Minister to his wedding next month. Agarwal called it a new beginning and also shared that he can't express in words the warmth with which PM Modi received him.
