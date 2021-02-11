Subscribe
Home >News >India >'Words of encouragement at a fragile time': Anand Mahindra praises PM Modi
A file photo of Anand Mahindra.

'Words of encouragement at a fragile time': Anand Mahindra praises PM Modi

1 min read . 12:13 PM IST Written By Sangeeta Ojha

  • PM Modi's assertion on the private sector's vital role in the economy has earned praises from a section of entrepreneurs
  • 'Welcome words of encouragement at a fragile time for private enterprise due to the pandemic,' tweets Anand Mahindra

Industrialist Anand Mahindra today hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for praising private enterprise in Parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that if the public sector is important, the role of the private sector is also vital. He was replying on the motion of thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha.

Pitching for private enterprises, PM Modi had said that there should be faith in the abilities of India's young population and everyone should get opportunities.

PM Modi's assertion on the private sector's vital role in the economy has earned praises from a section of entrepreneurs. Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra took to microblogging site Twitter and said that PM Modi's welcome words of encouragement, comes at a 'fragile time'.

Also Read | Inside the Mindtree makeover strategy

"Welcome words of encouragement at a fragile time for private enterprise due to the pandemic. Now we have to live up to the expectations...both in performance & governance," Anand Mahindra said in a tweet.

"India is proud of the role of the private sector in national progress and in enhancing India’s prestige globally," PM Modi had said in a tweet.

Modi cited the examples of telecom and pharma sectors to note as to how the robust presence of private firms in these fields has helped people, with even the poor using smartphones, and mobile calls costing virtually nothing due to competitiveness.

JSW chief Sajjan Jindal said this was the first time an Indian Prime Minister had "publicly shared his respect for the Indian entrepreneurs".

