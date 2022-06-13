For every minute you are late, you will have to work for 10 minutes more after the shift hours. As in, if you arrive at the office at 10.02, you will have to stay at work for an extra 20 min till 6.20 pm. How would you react if you see such a ruling flashing on the office notice board?

Some offices, especially start-ups, have bizarre rules that cannot be referred to as positive office culture. Many of them are known to deduct a part of your salary for arriving late, others insist you work extra to compensate for coming a little late. And, now, a notice referring to this as ‘a new office rule’ of an unidentified company has gone viral and was highly trolled by users.

Sharing the message, Abhishek Asthana, the co-founder of social media platform Zorro, wrote, "Some business owners are monsters. Seeking profits is good, but such distrust ruins companies in the long run."

How Twitter reacted to it?

Commenting on the same, some Twitter users ridiculed it saying the office policy is toxic and the reason for high attrition rate.

I was working at a place until last year, where they started a piggy bank called late to office piggy bank. For every minute you are late, you must put in a 100 rs as late fee, a user said

What nonsense thing to do in times where we have companies which don't care how much X Hours u work they just care on whether u completed X Work assigned, another said.

However, some even appreciated the effort saying that it could bring more discipline to the office setup.

Pointing it out as a reasonable decision, another user said, bcoz many companies are based on HR, and employees not arriving on time regularly may cause them a huge setback, both in profit terms and production terms. Making a strict rule for all the people, including the manager is a sign of discipline

The post also attracted some crude humor. Making sarcastic comments users also conveyed that the same rules should be applied if one arrives early.

Arriving 6 minutes earlier means leaving the office 1 hour earlier, said one.

Come an hour early and u don't have to work. Just reach at 9, swipe in and out and return, commented another.