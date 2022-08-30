Worship your work. Whatever it is. The flex you build in the first 5 years of your career carries you for the rest of it, Shantanu Deshpande said
Prioritize work for ‘18 hours a day for at least 4-5 years’, Bombay Shaving Company's CEO Shantanu Deshpande's advice to freshers attracted much criticism on social media with many questioning ‘how much is enough’.
Deshpande on Tuesday posted on Linkedin, When you are 22 and new in your job, throw yourself into it. Eat well and stay fit, but put in the 18 hour days for at least 4-5 years.
I see a LOT of youngsters who watch random content all over and convince themselves that 'work-life balance, spending time with family, rejuvenation bla bla' is important.
It is, but not that early.
That early, worship your work. Whatever it is. The flex you build in the first 5 years of your career carries you for the rest of it.
Don't do random rona-dhona. Take it on the chin and be relentless. You will be way better for it.
The post comes at a time when the world is talking about the concept of quiet quitting. The trend simply speaks about doing the bare minimum expected at work. However, that does not mean avoiding work, this has to do more with ‘avoiding a meaningful life outside of work.’ Several studies have shown that the method helps in increasing productivity significantly.
As expected, Deshpande was highly trolled for his words. So far, the post received 1,602 comments.
I think there should be no Sunday, no holiday, no sleep....only work, work, work...no rona dhona...This way u will surely shine like a star in not more than a week's time & people will say RIP, one said.
Another said, 18 hours a day?? Ridiculously insane. This ‘work is worship’ principle can be misleading at times. Life is multi-dimensional and work is just one of its many dimensions. It’s often conveniently forgotten that an employee is ‘hired’ for 8-9 hours a day.
“With all due respect, Mr. Founder and CEO, when you say 'giving your all and then some'.. how much really is enough for people like you? 18 hours and 6 hours in hand? That's it? Where does everything else fit in? In the 18 hours or the 6 hours? Do you need to be reminded that a human needs a minimum of 7 hours of undisturbed sleep to be able to stay fresh all day?" one commenter wrote.
However, clarifying the statement, Deshpande later wrote - The 18-hours-a-day diktat, he said, was not meant to be taken literally.
However, clarifying the statement, Deshpande later wrote - The 18-hours-a-day diktat, he said, was not meant to be taken literally.