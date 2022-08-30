“With all due respect, Mr. Founder and CEO, when you say 'giving your all and then some'.. how much really is enough for people like you? 18 hours and 6 hours in hand? That's it? Where does everything else fit in? In the 18 hours or the 6 hours? Do you need to be reminded that a human needs a minimum of 7 hours of undisturbed sleep to be able to stay fresh all day?" one commenter wrote.