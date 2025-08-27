Work for 10 hours a day? Maharashtra plans longer working hours in private companies

The Maharashtra government is in talks to increase the maximum working hours of employees in private establishments from the present nine to 10 hours a day, making some crucial changes in the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2017.

The proposal will essentially revise the act that regulates working hours for employees in places such as shops, hotels and entertainment venues, among others across the state, Hindustan Times reported.



A presentation on the move was made by the state labour department before the state cabinet in its meeting on Tuesday. People in the know shared with HT that while the matter was discussed, the cabinet has sought more clarity on the proposal.



It is learnt that the labour department is looking to make around five major changes in the 2017 legislation, of which the most significant is the increase in work hours. “No adult worker will be required or allowed to work in any establishment for more than 10 hours on any day,” states the proposed amendment in section 12 of the Act. Additionally, it is proposed that an adult be allowed to work over six hours at a stretch only if a half-hour break is included in that time. Currently, the longest stretch an employee works for is five hours.

The department has also proposed to increase the period of overtime for an employee from 125 to 144 hours in three months. Today, the maximum working hours in a day are capped at 10.5 hours (including overtime), which is proposed to be increased to 12 hours. In case of urgent work, the maximum working hours per day, which is 12 hours, are proposed to be removed, thereby setting no maximum limit to work hours.

The provisions of this Act will apply to establishments employing 20 and more employees. As of now, the legislation is applicable to establishments having 10 and more employees.

“The ministers wanted more clarity on provisions and their impact and hence the decision was put on hold today,” confirmed a senior minister wishing anonymity. Officials said the proposal was made following the long-pending demand from the sector.