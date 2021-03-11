Subscribe
Work from hime: 85% of women faced challenges, says SCIKEY report

Work from hime: 85% of women faced challenges, says SCIKEY report

About 61% of those surveyed said they felt conflicted between meeting work demands and those of home and family during the pandemic. (Photo: Bloomberg)
1 min read . 12:07 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Only 24% women said they were able to find time for themselves amid the chaos, while 21% said they would like to continue work from home, given a choice in future

BENGALURU: About 85% of women faced challenges while working from home, amid the coronavirus pandemic, as it was difficult for them to draw a boundary between personal and professional life, according to a survey conducted by SCIKEY Market Network.

The survey was conducted among 2,500 women professionals from India across various sectors with maximum representation from the IT industry (48%), followed by marketing & media (15%), HR (6%), and edtech (6%).

Only 24% women said they were able to find time for themselves amid the chaos, while 21% said they would like to continue work from home, given a choice in future. 48% felt that the choice of going to a workplace should be an option.

About 61% of those surveyed said they felt conflicted between meeting work demands and those of home and family during the pandemic.

When asked about organisational support during this challenging time, 36% women said their companies were cooperative and 27% said they got none.

The survey also revealed that 65% women expected flexible or reduced working hours as an incentive from their organisations, considering the juggling of roles.

The pandemic and resultant work-life imbalance led to mental stress but only 12% of women surveyed said their organisations provided support to improve and nourish mental wel-lbeing, while 6% said they were provided guidance on health and well-being.

About 66% of women endured some amount of pay cut during these times. The survey revealed that 88% women felt that their overall work stress shot up during the pandemic.

