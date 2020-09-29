Work from home boosted gender parity in India's, says LinkedIn report

NEW DELHI: More Indian women entered the workforce during the pandemic-induced lockdown, bucking the global trend. As of July end, participation of women in India's workforce rose to 37% from 30% in April.

India had imposed one of the harshest lockdowns, starting 25 March, to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, bringing the economy to a near standstill.

Globally, women hirings dipped when lockdowns were implemented. Hiring of women in many developed countries followed a U-shaped trajectory in 2020 so far, dipping in April before recovering in June and July, according to LinkedIn’s labour market update for July.

“In India, work from home has certainly boosted gender parity and emerged as a great equalizer in terms of gender diversity with increase in female representation across key sectors. The lockdown, which promoted acceptance of the work from home concept supported by flexible work hours, has emerged as an opportunity for women to rebuild their careers and start afresh," said Pei Ying Chua, APAC lead economist, Economic Graph team at LinkedIn.

With the exception of the manufacturing sector, female representation across most industries increased during the lockdown and continued to rise in subsequent months. One possible reason for this could be the support from live-in help and grandparents, as well as more flexible working hours with remote working, which has allowed more women to enter the workforce despite schools and childcare facilities being closed during the lock-down.

The increase in women's representation was pronounced in corporate services, education, health care, and media & communications. It is possible that these are inherently more women-friendly in terms of flexible hours and work arrangements, hence the challenges of having to juggle work and household responsibilities have been less for women.

Women's representation grew 8 percentage points on an average, in contrast with 4 percentage points increase seen for industries such as consumer goods, finance, manufacturing and software and IT.

The report also shows that hiring picked up by 25 percentage points by the end of July from June. However, risk of a second wave of infections remains, and further recovery may also be tempered by a weak economic outlook.

Those with digital skills including those related to disruptive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and robotics have weathered the covid storm better when compared with people having basic digital skills.

