Work from home boosts demand for bigger houses: Report

As affordability may be an issue, people are even open to shifting to suburbs. “Need for larger homes has in turn pushed the housing demand towards the suburbs where these options are more affordable. Unlike, pre-COVID times when people preferred staying near the city centre, work-from-home has now pushed up housing demand in the suburbs. Suburban localities across top cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Bangalore witnessed a growth in capital values owing to this demand," added the report.