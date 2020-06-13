Work from Home: Demand for laptops jumps

"We have seen a 100% jump in demand for refurbished PCs and laptops from corporates with factors such as cost effectiveness, as you are paying about 1/10th of the cost of the (new) device, and scalability by procuring for a short period, driving this demand. Additionally, the educational system is also facing a shortage with 80% of schools unable to meet the technological requirements," said V Ranganathan, managing director, Cerebra Integrated Technologies which offers enterprise level device management and device refurbishment services.