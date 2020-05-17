Work from home: Employee benefits set for overhaul as companies redraft rules

For an IT company, 60-65% spend on employees is in the form of maintaining premises, conveyance, canteen and other amenities as part of their fixed costs and when employees work from home that cost is immediately saved. Companies also compensate employees based on the city where they are located because staying in larger cities is expensive. So in long term work from home there will be a need to restructure the salary components as well to balance company costs as well as afford better talent remotely.