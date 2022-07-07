Interesting, the survey shared that nearly 38% of respondents mentioned that they would consider an equal mix of office-based and remote work, while the remaining 35 % have said they would permit 3 or more office days in a week. Additionally, the survey said that the technology and BFSI companies who plan to implement hybrid working policies going forward would mainly prefer an ‘equal mix of office-based and remote work’ or ‘mostly in office’. Interestingly in India office demand is unlikely to go down, in fact, according to the survey it is expected to continue to increase as 62% of respondents in India intend to increase the size of their real estate portfolios over the next three years.