According to a survey conducted by the CBRE South Asia Pvt Ltd, 73% of the companies in India are considering hybrid working arrangements post Covid-19 pandemic
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
With several companies experiencing challenges since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, a new survey has shared that 73% of India firms are evaluating if hybrid working arrangements will become a part of their future work model. Notably, over the past two years, several organisations in the country have witnessed the capacity to function well with a work from home set up.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
With several companies experiencing challenges since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, a new survey has shared that 73% of India firms are evaluating if hybrid working arrangements will become a part of their future work model. Notably, over the past two years, several organisations in the country have witnessed the capacity to function well with a work from home set up.
What the new survey reveals:
What the new survey reveals:
According to a survey conducted by the CBRE South Asia Pvt Ltd, 73% of the companies in India are considering hybrid working arrangements post Covid-19 pandemic as this seems to be the emerging trend with more companies primarily opting for flexible working patterns. The survey highlights that the flexible working approach is a mix of four arrangements. These working patterns would include, just-in-case remote work for specific circumstances, 3 or more office days a week, an equal mix of office and remote work, and remote work for 3 or more days a week.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to a survey conducted by the CBRE South Asia Pvt Ltd, 73% of the companies in India are considering hybrid working arrangements post Covid-19 pandemic as this seems to be the emerging trend with more companies primarily opting for flexible working patterns. The survey highlights that the flexible working approach is a mix of four arrangements. These working patterns would include, just-in-case remote work for specific circumstances, 3 or more office days a week, an equal mix of office and remote work, and remote work for 3 or more days a week.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Interesting, the survey shared that nearly 38% of respondents mentioned that they would consider an equal mix of office-based and remote work, while the remaining 35 % have said they would permit 3 or more office days in a week. Additionally, the survey said that the technology and BFSI companies who plan to implement hybrid working policies going forward would mainly prefer an ‘equal mix of office-based and remote work’ or ‘mostly in office’. Interestingly in India office demand is unlikely to go down, in fact, according to the survey it is expected to continue to increase as 62% of respondents in India intend to increase the size of their real estate portfolios over the next three years.
Interesting, the survey shared that nearly 38% of respondents mentioned that they would consider an equal mix of office-based and remote work, while the remaining 35 % have said they would permit 3 or more office days in a week. Additionally, the survey said that the technology and BFSI companies who plan to implement hybrid working policies going forward would mainly prefer an ‘equal mix of office-based and remote work’ or ‘mostly in office’. Interestingly in India office demand is unlikely to go down, in fact, according to the survey it is expected to continue to increase as 62% of respondents in India intend to increase the size of their real estate portfolios over the next three years.
Meanwhile, according to another survey, companies have been facing challenges in attracting and retaining talents since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, with 78% organisations saying it is the biggest hurdle this year.
Meanwhile, according to another survey, companies have been facing challenges in attracting and retaining talents since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, with 78% organisations saying it is the biggest hurdle this year.
According to the WTW (Willis Towers Watson) 'Reimagining Work and Rewards Survey', in the last two years, the number of organisations in the country experiencing difficulties attracting and retaining talent has increased manifold, with 78% experiencing talent attraction challenges this year and 64$ facing pressure in retaining employees. The survey further noted that number of firms facing retention challenge went down slightly in 2022 to 64%, those facing talent attraction challenges are expected to grow to 78%.
According to the WTW (Willis Towers Watson) 'Reimagining Work and Rewards Survey', in the last two years, the number of organisations in the country experiencing difficulties attracting and retaining talent has increased manifold, with 78% experiencing talent attraction challenges this year and 64$ facing pressure in retaining employees. The survey further noted that number of firms facing retention challenge went down slightly in 2022 to 64%, those facing talent attraction challenges are expected to grow to 78%.