The Covid-19 pandemic when began in 2020, changed the way the world operated. And one such was the way we work! With lockdown and restrictions that made streets empty and halted businesses across the globe, the outbreak also opened the floodgate for the hybridisation of the workplace. The traditional and so-called 9 to 6 jobs practice was changed into remote work models. Companies were adopting work from home (WFH). Now that the pandemic has slowed down and businesses are getting back on their track, it is being known that WFH will continue to stay.

