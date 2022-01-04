1 min read.Updated: 04 Jan 2022, 07:46 AM ISTLivemint
Amid a surge in cases of Omicron variant, 50% of staff to work from home who are below the level of Under Secretary
Pregnant women and people with disabilities have been exempted from attending the offices
Listen to this article
With the rise in Covid-19 cases in the country, the Central Government has allowed 50% of its employees below the level of Under Secretary to work from home. Besides, pregnant women and people with disabilities have been exempted from attending the offices.
"Physical attendance of government servants below the level of Under Secretary shall be restricted to 50 per cent of the actual strength and the remaining 50 per cent shall work from home," the Centre's order said.
India is witnessing a sharp surge in Covid-19 cases along with the Omicron variant of coronavirus. So far, more than 1,700 people have got infected from coronavirus as per the data by the union health ministry.
Therefore, the Centre has implemented a slew of measures to check the spread of Covid transmission. Yesterday, it released guidelines for government offices and for the staff to contain the virus.
Here are measures announced by the Centre for government offices and employees: