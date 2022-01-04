With the rise in Covid-19 cases in the country, the Central Government has allowed 50% of its employees below the level of Under Secretary to work from home. Besides, pregnant women and people with disabilities have been exempted from attending the offices.

"Physical attendance of government servants below the level of Under Secretary shall be restricted to 50 per cent of the actual strength and the remaining 50 per cent shall work from home," the Centre's order said.

India is witnessing a sharp surge in Covid-19 cases along with the Omicron variant of coronavirus. So far, more than 1,700 people have got infected from coronavirus as per the data by the union health ministry.

Therefore, the Centre has implemented a slew of measures to check the spread of Covid transmission. Yesterday, it released guidelines for government offices and for the staff to contain the virus.

Here are measures announced by the Centre for government offices and employees:

50% of staff to work from home who are below the level of Under Secretary.

The office timings will be staggered 9 AM to 5.30 PM and 10 AM to 6.30 PM - to avoid overcrowding in the offices.

Staff members, residing in Covid containment zones, have been exempted from coming to the office.

All officers of the level of under secretary and above are allowed to attend office on a regular basis.

Emphasis should be given to the virtual mode of meetings, the Centre added.

Proper cleaning and frequent sanitisation of the workplace must be followed by the offices.

Further, the heads of the departments must ensure that there's no overcrowding inside the office.

All employees have to ensure strict compliance with Covid-appropriate behaviour. These include frequent washing of hands, wearing a mask and observing social distancing at all times.

