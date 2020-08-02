Work from home transforms Bengaluru’s IT clusters

In the last two decades, Bengaluru has largely grown around these large IT clusters. Real estate prices in the vicinity of the tech parks shot up and to a great extent, has also led to its traffic and other infrastructure woes. The skywalk in front of Embassy Manyata Business Park is used by 22,000 employees daily and Outer Ring Road (ORR) which houses several IT firms and startups accounts for nearly 40% of the 16 million of office space leased in the city annually.