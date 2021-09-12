The never-ending Covid-19 pandemic has changed the entire work culture as remote working has become a new phenomenon. Amid this new norm, an email by a frustrated wife has gone viral on social media.

The desperate plea of the woman to allow her husband to work from the office was shared by business tycoon Harsh Goenka on Twitter.

The wife wrote that her husband is fully vaccinated and will maintain Covid-19 protocols at work.

She wanted her husband to get back to the office is because of his continuous demand for coffee and food, leaving the workroom in a messy state and falling asleep during work calls.

Goenka shared the post, and asked followers, " Don't know how to respond to her".

Don't know how to respond to her….😀

Since then, the post has garnered more than 8,400 tweets and over 862 retweets.

Several netizens reacted to the post calling it a "sad state of affairs".

A user wrote, "Extremely sad state of affairs. And to amplify this as funny and applaud the non-contribution of men to household chores is disgusting. We really need to raise our men better".

Another user wrote, "Men work 8-12 hours but women work round the clock. Men think that food gets cooked, clothes washed and pressed, children fed, taught and bathed, parents cared for, house cleaned, utensils washed, everything happens automatically. For working women, it's double shift".

It's a true picture for many houses sir, pls don't laugh forever men take women of the house for granted having kids studying online it's difficult to maintain the husband

Call him to office for work....saving employees family is also an important job..,will earn you lot of Goodwill..,.

She hasn't pleaded anything wrong nd obviously she might be going through all these as it isn't that easy to manage three kids at the same time especially when one is beyond control, kindly resolve her grievances before dissolution of their marriage!!

