Work From Home will end marriage: Harsh Goenka shares hilarious tweet

Work From Home will end marriage: Harsh Goenka shares hilarious tweet1 min read . 10:32 AM IST
Business tycoon Harsh Goenka has shared a desperate plea of the woman to allow her husband to work from the office
The never-ending Covid-19 pandemic has changed the entire work culture as remote working has become a new phenomenon. Amid this new norm, an email by a frustrated wife has gone viral on social media.
The desperate plea of the woman to allow her husband to work from the office was shared by business tycoon Harsh Goenka on Twitter.
The wife wrote that her husband is fully vaccinated and will maintain Covid-19 protocols at work.
She wanted her husband to get back to the office is because of his continuous demand for coffee and food, leaving the workroom in a messy state and falling asleep during work calls.
Goenka shared the post, and asked followers, " Don't know how to respond to her".
Since then, the post has garnered more than 8,400 tweets and over 862 retweets.
Several netizens reacted to the post calling it a "sad state of affairs".
A user wrote, "Extremely sad state of affairs. And to amplify this as funny and applaud the non-contribution of men to household chores is disgusting. We really need to raise our men better".
Another user wrote, "Men work 8-12 hours but women work round the clock. Men think that food gets cooked, clothes washed and pressed, children fed, taught and bathed, parents cared for, house cleaned, utensils washed, everything happens automatically. For working women, it's double shift".
