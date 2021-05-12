New Delhi: Covid-19 second wave has proved that the work from home culture is here to stay. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is aiming to provide easy services to people looking for a change in view but still work within the safety of four walls.

The wholly-owned subsidiary of Indian Railways has launched a special ‘work from hotel’ package, which will provide professionals a “refreshing and soothing ambiance" in hotel rooms in Kerala as an alternative to the ‘work from home’ set up.

According to a statement released by IRCTC, this is being done by the Railways' catering and tourism arm’s efforts to rekindle confidence among guests to step out for availing hospitality services in the post COVID world.

In terms of pricing, the package per person on triple occupancy for five night stay starts from ₹10,126 and includes disinfected rooms, all three meals, twice tea/coffee, complimentary wi-fi, secured parking place for vehicle, and travel insurance.

“In the ongoing lockdown period, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) has launched exclusive packages for professionals to continue with their work with a different yet refreshing and soothing ambience from the comfort of hotel rooms, wherein they can relax and enjoy along with their routine," the statement said.

“Working away from the typical office setting has become the new normal during these pandemic times. Professionals can pick their favourite destination in Kerala among the list of hotels offered under ‘work from hotel’ concept," it added.

The platform will initially offer professional locations such as Munnar, Thekkady, Kumarakom, Marari (Alleppey), Kovalam, Wayanad, and Cochin.

The duration of package would be for a minimum of five nights which can be extended on prorate basis. Similar packages for other locations are also being explored, it said.

“Stringent COVID safety protocols and high standard of hygiene is maintained. The packages can be booked online through the IRCTC website or IRCTC tourism mobile apps - android and IOS," the statement said.

Designed keeping COVID-19 in mind, the package does not include any sightseeing, it said.

India saw a record rise in COVID-19 deaths with 4,205 fresh fatalities taking the country's death toll to 2,54,197, while 3,48,421 new coronavirus infections were reported, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

With inputs from PTI

