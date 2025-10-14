'Work in progress': Karnataka ministers hit back after Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw flags Bengaluru's roads condition, garbage

Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s renewed criticism of Bengaluru’s infrastructure has prompted sharp reactions from Karnataka ministers, who defended the government’s ongoing civic works and questioned the basis of her remarks.

Advertisement

Shaw, one of India’s most prominent business leaders, posted on X (formerly Twitter) that a foreign business visitor to Biocon Park was taken aback by the condition of roads and the amount of garbage in the city, asking whether the government was serious about supporting investment.

“I had an overseas business visitor to Biocon Park who said, ‘Why are the roads so bad and why is there so much garbage around? Doesn’t the government want to support investment?’” Shaw wrote. The visitor, she added, had just arrived from China and “couldn’t understand why India can’t get its act together, especially when the winds are favourable.”

Advertisement

Her post, which tagged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar and IT Minister Priyank Kharge, triggered a response from the state government.

Also Read | The app that made Uber and Ola rethink their playbook

“Kiran Mazumdar is a big asset to our state and country. She has created a name for Bengaluru with Biocon. Bengaluru has also given back to her — it is mutual,” said MB Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure. “There were potholes and heavy rainfall earlier, and now it’s being attended to. Thousands of crores have been allocated and work is ongoing. When work is going on, tweeting it again is not in good taste.”

Advertisement

IT Minister Priyank Kharge responded in a similar vein. “I am not sure which part of Bengaluru they have seen. As I have said, work is in progress. We are growing at a rapid pace, and whatever is necessary for infrastructure improvement, we are doing it,” Kharge said.

Advertisement

Shaw has repeatedly raised concerns over Bengaluru’s civic infrastructure and its impact on the city’s global competitiveness. Last month, she criticised the “shoddy finishing” of a road project shared by the Bengaluru civic body, saying that while efforts were visible, the quality remained inadequate. Earlier this year, she even compared Bengaluru’s streets unfavourably with those in Ecuador, urging the city to “hang its head in shame.”

Her remarks have struck a chord with sections of the city’s business community, some of whom have warned that poor infrastructure could push companies to relocate. The CEO of a trucking company recently announced plans to shift operations away from the Outer Ring Road due to worsening road conditions.

The city’s municipal body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), has launched the “Brand Bengaluru - Vibrant Bengaluru” initiative in recent months, which includes plans for improved sidewalks, cycling lanes, and green spaces. It has also proposed ₹50 crore for decorative lighting and ₹25 crore for a Skydeck project aimed at improving the city’s aesthetics.