Home >News >India >Work is on for developing 21st-century attractions in Delhi: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of India's first-ever driverless train operations on Delhi Metro's Magenta Line

Work is on for developing 21st-century attractions in Delhi: PM Modi

1 min read . 03:06 PM IST Written By Staff Writer

  • PM Modi said many efforts are being made to modernize this Delhi
  • He said that old infrastructure of the capital is being transformed into infrastructure based on modern technology

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that Delhi being an old tourist destination, work is on for developing 21st-century attractions in the national capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that Delhi being an old tourist destination, work is on for developing 21st-century attractions in the national capital.

Speaking after inaugurating country's first-ever driverless Metro operations in Delhi and launching the expansion of National Common Mobility Card to the Airport Express Line of Delhi Metro via video conference, Modi said that Delhi, as national capital, should reflect the grandeur of 21st century India that is making its own presence felt in the world. He also said many efforts are being made to modernize this old city.

Modi said that the government has incentivized electric mobility by giving tax rebates. He said that old infrastructure of the capital is being transformed into infrastructure based on modern technology. This thinking is reflected in provision of better living conditions to slum dwellers through regularization of hundreds of colonies and in turning old government building into environment friendly modern structures.

As Delhi is becoming a favoured destination of international conference, international exhibition and international business tourism, the country’s largest centre is being constructed in the Dwaraka locality of the capital, the prime minister informed. Similarly, work for the new Parliament building has commenced along with a huge Bharat Vandana Park. "This will not only give employment to thousands of people from Delhi but will also change the face of the city," he added.

While congratulating the citizens of the capital for the first-ever driverless Metro operations and launching of the expansion of National Common Mobility Card to the Airport Express Line of Delhi Metro, the Prime Minister said “Delhi is the capital of a big economic and strategic power of more than 130 crore people, its grandeur should be evident here."

