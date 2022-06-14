Work on cable stayed bridge across river Chambal in Rajasthan complete: Gadkari

Gadkari said the 1.4 km long cable-stayed bridge across Chambal river was built with a total capex of approximately Rs. 214 crore. It was inaugurated in 2017 by PM Narendra Modi.
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said the project for the construction & maintenance of a cable stayed bridge across river Chambal on Kota Bypass on NH-76 of East-West Corridor in Rajasthan has been completed.
Gadkari said the 1.4 km long cable-stayed bridge across Chambal river was built with a total capex of approximately Rs. 214 crore. It was inaugurated in 2017 by PM Narendra Modi.
He added that the bridge is the part of Kota Bypass and part of the East-West corridor from Porbander (Gujrat) to Silcher (Assam).
The bridge comes with a state-of-the art system such as-capable of handling extreme traffic-jam situations and is built to handle heavy rains, winds, storms and is even equipped with earthquake notification which is sent to the control room of the bridge. The cables of the bridge are aerodynamic in nature and have the ability to be neutral in stormy winds, Gadkari said.
The minister said to prevent disturbance to wildlife, a 7.5 m noise barrier with approx 70% visibility in 700 m length on both side of the bridge has been installed.