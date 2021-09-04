The foundation stone for first ever electric vehicle charging station (EVCS) in Meghalaya was laid in the office complex of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited at Lapalang, Shillong.

The state-run power utility company is developing several EVCS under the second phase of Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid) & Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme.

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) will develop 11 EV charging stations in Shillong, including five at public places and another six at government establishments.

Each station shall have four 15 kW DC-001 Chargers and one 100 kW CCS-2/CHAdeMO Charger (dual gun) making it 66 charging points in Shillong city. Out of these 11 locations, Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed for four, which include POWERGRID Office Complex at Lapalang, MTC Ware House at Demthring, MTC Parking Lot at Police Bazar and Polo Parking Lot at Polo.

POWERGRID has developed itself as one of the market leaders in EVCS business and has its presence in major cities of India like Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bengaluru, Gurugram and Kochi, said Ministry of Power in a statement.

The company has 172,154 circuit km of transmission lines, 262 sub-stations and more than 446,940 MVA of transformation capacity. With the adoption of latest technological tools and techniques, enhanced use of automation and digital solutions, POWERGRID has been able to maintain average transmission system availability of more than 99 per cent, the ministry said.

