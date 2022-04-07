This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The airport will also house a state-of-art MRO (Maintenance, Repair & Overhauling) Service. The design of the airport is focussed on low operating costs and seamless and fast transfer processes for passengers
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Noida International Airport will carry out work on the terminal building, first runway, and the air traffic control (ATC) tower starting next month. It will be India’s first net-zero emissions airport. The project is scheduled to complete by September 2024.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Noida International Airport will carry out work on the terminal building, first runway, and the air traffic control (ATC) tower starting next month. It will be India’s first net-zero emissions airport. The project is scheduled to complete by September 2024.
Uttar Pradesh government's chief secretary and chairman of Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) board Durga Shankar Mishra chaired a meeting to review the development plan of the Greenfield airport. Approval for the same was granted on Wednesday and a cost of ₹5,730 crore has been decided for the project in the first phase.
Uttar Pradesh government's chief secretary and chairman of Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) board Durga Shankar Mishra chaired a meeting to review the development plan of the Greenfield airport. Approval for the same was granted on Wednesday and a cost of ₹5,730 crore has been decided for the project in the first phase.
Swiss firm Zurich International Airport AG-backed, 100% subsidiary, Yamuna International Airport will develop the project.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Swiss firm Zurich International Airport AG-backed, 100% subsidiary, Yamuna International Airport will develop the project.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Shailendra Bhatia, the airport’s nodal officer, who also attended the 13th meeting, said the master plan of the airport was passed on August 17, 2021, and the first phase of development is based on the master plan, reported by PTI.
Shailendra Bhatia, the airport’s nodal officer, who also attended the 13th meeting, said the master plan of the airport was passed on August 17, 2021, and the first phase of development is based on the master plan, reported by PTI.
Bhatia said in the report that all approvals for whatever sanctions required, including those regarding financial closures, have been granted by the Board, and now no obstacle remains in development work, which is to be done by the concessionaire.
Bhatia said in the report that all approvals for whatever sanctions required, including those regarding financial closures, have been granted by the Board, and now no obstacle remains in development work, which is to be done by the concessionaire.
As per Bhatia, the concessionaire will hire the EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) contractor and complete the construction work for the first phase by September 2024. In the first phase, the airport will have one runaway with a handling capacity of 12 million passengers on an annual basis.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per Bhatia, the concessionaire will hire the EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) contractor and complete the construction work for the first phase by September 2024. In the first phase, the airport will have one runaway with a handling capacity of 12 million passengers on an annual basis.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Further, Bhatia stated that the work for the air traffic control (ATC) tower, the terminal, and the runway will begin next month. Also, he revealed that currently ground leveling work and construction of the boundary wall of the airport are underway.
Further, Bhatia stated that the work for the air traffic control (ATC) tower, the terminal, and the runway will begin next month. Also, he revealed that currently ground leveling work and construction of the boundary wall of the airport are underway.
Bhatia stated that the development cost for the first phase is ₹5,730 crore.
The focus will be on developing green buildings on the airport's terminal and other buildings, while he also said that energy and water conservation factors are priorities alongside digital technology.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The focus will be on developing green buildings on the airport's terminal and other buildings, while he also said that energy and water conservation factors are priorities alongside digital technology.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation of the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. This airport will be the second international airport to come up in Delhi NCR. It will help decongest the IGI Airport. It is strategically located and will serve the people of cities including Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Agra, Faridabad, and neighboring areas.
Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation of the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. This airport will be the second international airport to come up in Delhi NCR. It will help decongest the IGI Airport. It is strategically located and will serve the people of cities including Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Agra, Faridabad, and neighboring areas.
The PMO in a statement on November 23 last year stated that spread over more than 1300 hectares of land, the completed first phase of the airport will have a capacity to serve around 1.2 crore passengers a year, and work on it is scheduled to be completed by 2024.
The PMO in a statement on November 23 last year stated that spread over more than 1300 hectares of land, the completed first phase of the airport will have a capacity to serve around 1.2 crore passengers a year, and work on it is scheduled to be completed by 2024.
It has earmarked dedicated land to be developed as a forest park using trees from the project site. NIA will preserve all native species and be nature positive throughout the development of the airport.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It has earmarked dedicated land to be developed as a forest park using trees from the project site. NIA will preserve all native species and be nature positive throughout the development of the airport.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Further, the airport will also house a state-of-art MRO (Maintenance, Repair & Overhauling) Service. The design of the airport is focussed on low operating costs and seamless and fast transfer processes for passengers. The airport is introducing a swing aircraft stand concept, providing flexibility for airlines to operate an aircraft for both domestic and international flights from the same contact stand, without having to re-position the aircraft. This will ensure quick and efficient aircraft turnarounds at the airport, while ensuring a smooth and seamless passenger transfer process.
Further, the airport will also house a state-of-art MRO (Maintenance, Repair & Overhauling) Service. The design of the airport is focussed on low operating costs and seamless and fast transfer processes for passengers. The airport is introducing a swing aircraft stand concept, providing flexibility for airlines to operate an aircraft for both domestic and international flights from the same contact stand, without having to re-position the aircraft. This will ensure quick and efficient aircraft turnarounds at the airport, while ensuring a smooth and seamless passenger transfer process.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!