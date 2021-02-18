Work on to free electricity distribution of entry barriers and licensing: Modi

New Delhi: Setting the stage for next-generation power sector reforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that an electricity consumer should be able to choose his supplier like any other retail commodity.

While addressing a webinar for consultation regarding implementation of Union Budget provisions in the power and renewable energy sector, PM Modi said that work is on to free distribution sector of entry barriers and licensing for distribution and supply.

This comes in the backdrop of the Union Budget announcing putting a framework in place for allowing a choice of electricity supplier to the consumers. The ongoing budget session in Parliament is slated to consider the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021, with proposed amendments, such as measures to “de-license" the power distribution business and make the sector more competitive.

“The Government is also working to remove problems in distribution sector. For this a policy and regulatory framework for DISCOMs is in offing," PM said, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

A ₹3.05 trillion electricity distribution reform programme in the Union budget has also been announced to help reduce losses and improve the efficiency of electricity distribution companies (discoms).

PM also said that 10 giga watt (GW) integrated solar photo voltaic (PV) manufacturing plants with an estimated investment of Rs14,000 crore will be operationalized under the production-led incentive (PLI) scheme.

This comes in the backdrop of the Indian government trying to attract foreign firms exploring a China-plus-one strategy for production. The government has announced a PLI scheme that offers manufacturers in 10 sectors, including those of high-efficiency solar modules, total benefits of ₹1.97 trillion.

“Prime Minister informed that high efficiency Solar PV module are now part of PLI scheme and Government is committed to invest 4500 crore rupees in that. He hoped for a massive response to the scheme," the statement added.

Power is a strategically important sector, and the move is part of a wider decoupling exercise from China that has been initiated by the Indian government. India, which is running the world’ largest clean energy programme imported $2.16 billion worth of solar PV cells, panels and modules in 2018-19.

Mint earlier reported about US silicon wafer maker 1366 Technologies, First Solar, Acme Solar, Vikram Solar, ReNew Power and Adani Solar among 15 companies that are considering total investments of around $3 billion to build solar equipment manufacturing facilities here, capitalizing on the Indian government’s initiative to push local manufacturing.

“We want to see our companies to become global manufacturing champions, not just to fulfil local demands" the PM said according to the statement.

Globally, solar cells and modules manufacturing is dominated by China, with India having a domestic manufacturing capacity of only 2GW for solar cells and 10GW for modules.

Along with leveraging its growing green energy market to boost manufacturing, India is also looking to play a larger role in global supply chains. As part of this strategy, the union budget set the ground to build three large manufacturing zones. Separately, the government has also articulated its plans to impose a basic customs duty of 40% on modules and 25% on solar cells imports.

The webinar was attended by power and new and renewable energy minister Raj Kumar Singh, experts, heads of discoms and senior government officials.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via