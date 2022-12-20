‘Worker shall not resort to moonlighting as per rule,' Govt in Parliament

‘Worker shall not resort to moonlighting as per rule,' Govt in Parliament2 min read . 10:04 AM IST
Moonlighting has been in public discourse, especially among IT professionals as some of them reportedly resorted to it during the Covid pandemic.
The labor ministry raised the issue of moonlighting during the winter session of Parliament on Monday. Minister of State for Labour & Employment Rameshwar Teli, in a written reply to Lok Sabha, said that a worker shall not take any type of work against the interest of the employer in addition to his or her job as per legal framework. It said the government is not taking up any study on the issue.
Moonlighting has been in public discourse, especially among IT professionals as some of them reportedly resorted to it during the Covid pandemic, according to the news agency PTI.
"As per the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act 1946, a workman shall not at any time (type of) work against the interest of the industrial establishment in which he is employed and shall not take any employment in addition to his job in the establishment, which may adversely affect the interest of his employer," Teli informed the Lok Sabha.
The minister was replying to a question whether the government considers moonlighting to be an efficient reason for the firing of employees.
He was further asked whether the government has observed that layoffs are happening as a result of moonlighting.
"Employment and retrenchment including lay-offs are a regular phenomenon in industrial establishments. No specific information is available to indicate that lay-offs are happening due to moonlighting," he stated, as quoted by PTI.
MoS Teli further said that the jurisdiction in the matters with regard to multi-national and Indian companies in the IT, social media, edtech firms, and related sectors lie with the respective state governments.
However, he told the House that matters relating to lay-off and retrenchment in industrial establishments are governed by the provisions of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947 (ID Act) which also regulates various aspects of lay-off and conditions precedent to retrenchment of workmen, as per PTI reports.
According to the ID Act, establishments employing 100 persons or more are required to seek prior permission from the appropriate government before effecting closure, retrenchment, or layoff, he stated.
Further, he said that any retrenchment and lay-off are deemed to be illegal, which is not carried out as per the provisions of the ID Act.
The minister also apprised the House that employment and retrenchment including layoffs are a regular phenomenon in industrial establishments and no specific information is available to indicate that layoffs are happening due to moonlighting.
(With PTI inputs)
