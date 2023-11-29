Workers exit collapsed Silkyara tunnel after 17 days, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announces review of upcoming routes
41 workers were rescued from the collapsed Silkyara-Barkot tunnel after 400 hours. They are being monitored at the Community Health Center in Chinyalisaur.
41 workers were rescued from a collapsed section of the Silkyara-Barkot tunnel on Tuesday evening after some 400 hours in the dark. The rescued individuals are currently being monitored at the Community Health Center in Chinyalisaur.
Chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Modi hai to Mumkin hai' rang out as the multi-agency rescue operation concluded on Monday evening. Locals were also seen distributing sweets outside the Silkyara tunnel as the rescue efforts continued. They sang in praise of a local deity 'Baba Baukhnag' and offered prayers at a makeshift temple set up in the vicinity.
The workers will now be kept under medical observation for 48-72 hours. A 41 bed hospital has also been set up at the Community Health Center in Chinyalisaur for their medical treatment. A Chinook helicopter remained on standby at the Chinyalisaur airstrip in case it became necessary to airlift the workers.
“The rescued workers will be brought here only if medical treatment requirements cannot be met in Uttarkashi District hospital. At AIIMS Rishikesh, there are 20 beds in Trauma Centre and a few ICU beds. If the workers are brought here, they can be given good medical care. A team of doctors has been constituted to be sent to Uttarkashi, if ordered by the state government," Assistant Professor Dr Narinder Kumar had told ANI earlier on Tuesday.
(With inputs from agencies)
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.