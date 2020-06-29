Workers who migrated from cities don’t want to return

For skilled workers, initiatives vary:* Uttar Pradesh, which received 3.2 million people, is compiling lists of skilled workers who need employment and trying to place them with local manufacturing and real estate industry associations. So far, the government says, it’s placed 300,000 people with construction and real estate firms.* Bihar has placed returners in state-run infrastructure projects and hired others to stitch uniforms and make furniture for government-run schools, even as they waited in quarantine centers, said Pratyay Amrit, head of the state’s disaster management department.* The eastern state of Odisha announced an urban wage employment program aimed at putting as many as 450,000 day laborers to work through September. Some 25,000 people have been employed, so far, under the scheme, G. Mathivathanan, principal secretary for housing and urban development said.