Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that it has been his government’s priority to emphasise the development of the deprived and backward sections of society.

The prime minister, during a virtual address at the ‘Krishnaguru Eknaam Akhand Kirtan’ in Assam’s Barpeta district said that the nation has worked towards the betterment of its people with the same spirit of taking everyone along (Sabka Saath) for everyone’s development (Sabka Vikas) with absolute dedication.

Underlining that the nation gives top priority to those who have been so far deprived and neglected, PM Modi said, “Priority to the deprived".

Giving examples of the state of Assam and the Northeast, the prime minister observed that these regions have been neglected for decades when it comes to development and connectivity, but they are being given top priority today.

The Prime Minister also talked about his fondness for Gamosa and said that it encapsulates the hard work and skills of the women of Assam.

He also noted the increasing demand for Gamosa and self-help groups that have emerged to meet the rising demand.

PM Modi said that the Budget has made special provisions for these self-help groups. “In order to make the income of women a means of their empowerment, ‘Mahila Samman Saving Certificate’ scheme has also been started. Women will especially get the benefit of higher interest on savings" he said.

The prime minister also said special provisions have been made in the Union Budget 2023-24 to increase the interest rates on women’s savings to empower them.

“There are many such provisions in this budget, from which women of North Eastern states like Assam, Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya will be widely benefited, new opportunities will be created for them’, he added.