Working for deprived, backward sections government’s priority: PM Modi at ‘Eknaam Kirtan’ event
- Underlining that the nation gives top priority to those who have been so far deprived and neglected, PM Modi said, Priority to the deprived
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that it has been his government’s priority to emphasise the development of the deprived and backward sections of society.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×