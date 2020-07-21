Working hours can be increased only by paying overtime: Centre

The central government has told a parliamentary panel that state governments can increase working hours beyond 8 only if the workers are paid overtime. Nine states had proposed to increase working hours from 8 to 12 by diluting labour laws, but later rolled back the decision after facing flak from various stakeholders, especially the trade unions.

The top brass of the Ministry of Labour and Employment on Monday briefed the parliamentary standing committee on labour, chaired by BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, on changes in the labour laws effected by state governments during lockdown and issues faced by migrant workers amid the pandemic.

The parliamentary panel on labour had written to various state governments seeking explanation for diluting the labour laws.

The panel members led by Mahtab questioned the central government officials about dilution in labour laws, especially increasing the working hours from eight to twelve, a source in the panel said.

Responding to the panel, the labour ministry officials said the changes attempted by state governments have to be according to the proposed four labour codes. They said since India is a signatory to the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the country cannot go beyond the stipulated eight hours, sources in the panel told PTI.

The officials also informed the panel that if the working hours have to be increased, it has to be done with the consent of workers and they need to be compensated with overtime or compensatory leaves, they said.

The panel also questioned about the plight of migrant workers during the lockdown, to which the officials conveyed that they are widening the ambit of the definition of ‘migrant workers’.

The panel members also suggested to include self-employed people such as hawkers, rickshaw-pullers and others in the definition of migrant workers, and that they should get all those benefits which they are entitled to in their native states.

