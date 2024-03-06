'Working journalists can't be considered employees': Bombay HC
The court directed that journalists have various safeguards under the Working Journalists and Other Newspaper Employees (Conditions of Service) and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1955 (Working Journalists Act), therefore can avail the machinery for a dispute under the ID Act.
The Bombay High Court held that "working journalists" cannot file complaints of unfair labour practices as they are not employees under the Maharashtra Recognition of Trade Unions and Prevention of Unfair Labour Practices Act, 1971 (MRTU & PULP Act).
