Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is working on a proposal for lockdown in Delhi, suggested by the Supreme Court earlier today, as he announces several measures to curb air pollution crisis in the national capital.

Kejriwal also added that the government will present a plan for a two-day lockdown to the apex court, which termed rise in air pollution in Delhi-NCR an "emergency" situation.

“There was a suggestion in SC over complete lockdown in Delhi if (pollution) situation turns worse...We're drafting a proposal..which will be discussed with agencies, Centre...If it happens, construction, vehicular movement will have to be stopped," Kejriwal told reporters.

On Saturday, Supreme Court suggested clamping a lockdown in the national capital as it asked the Centre and the Delhi government to take immediate measures to improve the air quality.

The court said the situation of pollution is so bad that people are wearing masks inside their houses.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said there are other reasons for pollution such as vehicular emissions, firecrackers and dust, and singling out stubble burning is not the solution.

The apex court also expressed concern that schools in the national capital have opened and children are being exposed to severe pollution conditions.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal said the schools will remain closed for one week from Monday in view of high air pollution levels. Work from home will be implemented concerning government offices and a separate advisory on it will be issued for private offices, he said.

Construction activities will be prohibited in Delhi from November 14 to 17.

The chief minister said that pollution level is rising in Delhi due to stubble burning in neighbouring states and called upon all stakeholders to work together to combat it

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.