NEW DELHI : The newly-elected Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab is working on providing 300 units of free power to the domestic consumers in the state, one its key poll promises, said state government officials.

According to state government officials, the scheme is expected to be launched soon.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is scheduled to meet Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital later in the day to finalise the modalities for the initiative.

Mann-led AAP government in Punjab has faced flak off late as it has not announced the scheme of free power up to 300 units for every household even after nearly a month of coming to power. Mann was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Punjab on March 16, 2022.

On the other hand, the promise of free electricity and waiver of past dues for electricity are expected to take a heavy toll on the already debt-laden state. The state has a debt of about ₹3 lakh crore.

Further, at a time when the government plans to offer free power, the state is witnessing power outages with the rise in power demand and shortage of coal.

According to reports, the state exchequer would have to bear a cost of ₹1,300 crore per month due to the subsidy on power.

Supply of free power, was one of the key promises made by the party that came to power after replacing the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government in the state.