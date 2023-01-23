Working really hard to reduce visa wait times in India: US5 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 01:13 AM IST
- India was one of the very few countries where applications for US visas saw a major upswing after coronavirus-related travel restrictions were lifted
The US is “putting every ounce of its energy" to eliminate the long visa wait time in India, including sending a cadre of consular officers to the country and opening up its other overseas embassies as far away as Germany and Thailand for Indian visa applicants, according to a senior US visa officer.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×