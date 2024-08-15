Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation, during 78th Independence Day Celebrations. Despite a light drizzle, which marked the lead-up to his speech, PM Modi delivered his 11th consecutive Independence Day address, focusing on pivotal areas such as governance reforms, global contributions, and the space sector, on August 15, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's what PM Modi said during his address: PM Modi called for a unified effort across all levels of government to improve citizens' ease of living, urging them to work on a mission mode. "Reforms in governance have to be pushed to realise the goal of 2047; delivery system in governance has to be strengthened," he asserted, underlining the need for a more efficient and citizen-friendly governance structure.

The Prime Minister talked about India's increasing role in global growth and the rising trend in the country's exports. He emphasised that India's economic trajectory is a testament to the country's robust policies and international collaborations.

Discussing the advancements in the space sector, PM Modi remarked, "The space sector is an important aspect. We have done many reforms in this sector. Today, many startups are entering this sector. Space sector, which is becoming vibrant, is an essential element towards making India a powerful nation. We are focusing and giving strength to this sector with a long-term idea." This reflects the government's commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in space exploration.

Beginning his address with a tribute to the freedom fighters, PM Modi said, "Today is the day to pay tributes to the uncountable 'Azaadi ke deewane' who made sacrifices for the nation. This country is indebted to them." He also expressed his sympathy to families affected by natural disasters, stating, "To those who suffered from natural disasters, have heightened our concern over the last few years. I express my sympathies to affected families."

India has made more efforts in the renewable energy sector compared to other G20 countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 78th Independence Day, the prime minister said, "India is working to become self-reliant for its energy needs and deal with the global problem of climate change."