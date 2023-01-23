An entrepreneur and a user of the food delivery app Zomato has recently shared his experience on LinkedIn of how a delivery guy has shared a plan to cheat and operate a scam that is causing a massive loss to Zomato.

Vinay Sati, in a post on LinkedIn, wrote that he got "goosebumps" hearing what scam is happening at Zomato. Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal in a reply to the man's post wrote on the post,"Aware of this. Working to plug the loopholes".

Here is how the delivery guy explained the process to Mr Sati of how to get food and also caused a loss to Zomato.

The entrepreneur wrote,"Yesterday I ordered some burger king burgers from Zomato And I had also made the online payment. And as soon as the delivery boy came after 30-40 minutes, he told me that sir, don't pay online next time.I wonder why he said that.And I asked why brother?

He said that next time when you will order food worth 700-800rs through COD you only have to pay 200rs for that 🤐

" I will show it to Zomato that you have not taken the food but will also give you the food you ordered "

Aap bas mujhe 200rs , 300rs de dena or 1000rs ke khane ke maje lena 🙄

Deepinder Goyal ji, now don't say that you don't even know that this is happening?

And if even after knowing all this, you are not able to solve it So what are your #IIM guys doing?

"After all this I had two options First of all, I would have enjoyed this offer. Or else would have exposed this scandal .

And being an entrepreneur, I chose the second option," the entrepreneur wrote at the end of his post.

Meanwhile, Zomato, which was listed on the stock exchanges in 2021, has seen several high-profile exits in recent times. Its co-founder and chief technology officer Gunjan Patidar resigned. In November, it saw the exit of another co-founder Mohit Gupta, besides the head of new initiatives Rahul Ganjoo and vice president, global growth Siddharth Jhawar.