Working with states to lower tax on jet fuel: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Working with states to lower tax on jet fuel: Jyotiraditya Scindia2 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2022, 07:04 PM IST
- Scindia said he wrote to 22 state chief ministers to lower VAT on jet fuel and followed that up with them
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI : Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday he was holding constructive discussions with state governments on having the value added tax on jet fuel (VAT) levied by the states lowered so that they get the benefit of greater connectivity as well as a boost to jet fuel sales in the state.