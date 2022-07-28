Working with states to lower tax on jet fuel: Jyotiraditya Scindia

NEW DELHI : Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday he was holding constructive discussions with state governments on having the value added tax on jet fuel (VAT) levied by the states lowered so that they get the benefit of greater connectivity as well as a boost to jet fuel sales in the state.

Scindia was speaking at the Mint Mobility Conclave on Thursday.

After taking charge as aviation minister last July, Scindia had set up eight advisory groups to study key issues in the sector. The minister said he wrote to 22 state chief ministers to lower VAT on jet fuel and followed that up with them.

Scindia said he wished to thank the chief ministers of 16 states who came on board and moved towards a 1-4% regime on VAT which means that today 28 states --up from 12 earlier--are charging VAT in the 1-4% range. “We have only eight states left that are within the 20-30% bracket on aviation turbine fuel (ATF). I am still working with those eight states and imploring them to come on board," the minister said.

The eight advisory groups that Scindia is heading are looking into the ecosystems within the civil aviation industry such as airlines, airports, Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul businesses (MROs), cargo, drones, flying training organisations, research and academia. “I believe our job in government is not to be one of a regulator but one of a constructive collaborator," Scindia said.

Scindia said last mile connectivity is an area of focus for the government, including by way of using smaller aircraft and helicopters. This particularly so in areas like the North East.

The minister said India was among the countries with a low per capita penetration of helicopters, which prompted the government to bring out a scheme called Heli Seva to improve helicopter usage by lowering charges and putting together a portal to give quick clearance for flights. This makes sure that hilly regions, especially the North Eastern states get greater connectivity not only through helicopters but also through small aircraft. The minister explained that Indian made small aircraft Hindustan 228 is now being used to offer connectivity to remote towns such as Pasighat and Tezu and all the advanced landing grounds in Arunachal Pradesh. “Last mile connectivity all the way upto the border is today something an area where we are trying to forge ahead," the minister said.