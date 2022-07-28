Working with states to lower tax on jet fuel: Jyotiraditya Scindia

The minister said India was among the countries with a low per capita penetration of helicopters, which prompted the government to bring out a scheme called Heli Seva to improve helicopter usage by lowering charges and putting together a portal to give quick clearance for flights. This makes sure that hilly regions, especially the North Eastern states get greater connectivity not only through helicopters but also through small aircraft. The minister explained that Indian made small aircraft Hindustan 228 is now being used to offer connectivity to remote towns such as Pasighat and Tezu and all the advanced landing grounds in Arunachal Pradesh. “Last mile connectivity all the way upto the border is today something an area where we are trying to forge ahead," the minister said.