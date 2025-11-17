Work-life balance in question: Why are BLOs protesting against Election Commission's SIR?

As the nationwide SIR phase two is being carried out in 12 states and union territories, with the final elector's list to be published on 7 February 2026, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are working under “intense work pressure”.

Advertisement

According to a report by India Today, a senior teacher who was involved in SIR-related work died by suicide after jumping in front of a train at the Bindayaka railway crossing. In his suicide note, he wrote that he was under extreme pressure from a supervisor over official tasks linked to the SIR.

Kerala BLOs boycott SIR work after officer's suicide In another case, the SIR exercise in Kerala was affected across the state on Monday as BLOs boycotted work following the suicide of an officer allegedly due to work strain. Aneesh George, 44, a BLO in Payyannur, Kannur, was found hanging at his house on Sunday.

Family members and residents alleged that he took the extreme step because of work-related pressure linked to the SIR exercise.

Advertisement

Also Read | Who was Nikhil Somwanshi? Krutrim employee who died by alleged suicide

Various trade unions of state government employees, including the Action Council of State Government Employees and Teachers and the Joint Committee of Teacher Service Organisations, held protests at the Chief Electoral Officer’s office in Thiruvanathapuram and district collectorates, demanding that authorities refrain from exerting excessive pressure on BLOs and consider postponing the SIR.

Federation of Associations of Revenue Employees of Tamil Nadu to boycott SIR from 18 November The members of the Federation of Associations of Revenue Employees of Tamil Nadu will boycott SIR work from tomorrow, protesting against excessive workload, insufficient manpower, deadline pressure, and inadequate training and funding, the association said on Monday.

The statewide protest on 18 November aimed to seek proper training for all officials, the appointment of additional officers as Booth Level Officers, and the deployment of sufficient strength at the BLO level.

Advertisement

The association has demanded that the collectors immediately stop holding review meetings until late at night and conducting three video conferences daily in the name of reviews.

Also Read | Bank employee dies in Lucknow office, colleagues allege work pressure

The ongoing Special Intensive Revision, which concludes on 4 December, involves distributing and collecting forms, uploading them online, and holding review meetings.

What is happening in West Bengal? A BLO fell ill on Sunday during the work of the SIR, and his family claimed that he was under serious stress due to the deadline for submitting and uploading enumeration forms.

The BLO, Animesh Nandi, was admitted to a private hospital, and his condition is currently stable, his wife said, PTI reported.

Nandi, a schoolteacher by profession, took ill while attending a meeting with the supervisor in north Kolkata’s Beleghata area.

Advertisement

The incident triggered a war of words over the workload of the BLOs.

While a spokesperson for an organisation of BLOs said they were tasked with work such as digitising forms and uploading data, although initially they were only asked to distribute forms, explain the procedure to voters, collect documents, and submit them by 4 December.

Election Commission says over 49 crore electors received SIR Phase-II enumeration forms Over 49.73 crore electors across 12 States and Union Territories have received their elector-specific Enumeration Forms (EFs) as part of the SIR Phase II, according to the Election Commission of India's latest 3 PM bulletin.

Currently, a nationwide SIR phase two is underway in 12 states and union territories, with the final elector's list to be published on 7 February 2026.

Advertisement

According to the Daily Bulletin issued at 3 PM today, the ECI confirmed that 49,73,39,480 SIR forms have been successfully delivered to electors out of the 50,97,43,180 printed, covering regions - Andaman and Nicobar, Chattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Here are ways to protect your mental health under extreme pressure If you ever feel overwhelmed or in crisis, please reach out to a trusted person or a mental-health professional, or call a helpline.

Support is real, and it can make a difference.

When work pressure becomes overwhelming, it’s important to pause and ground yourself. Start by setting realistic limits: break tasks into smaller steps, prioritise what truly demands attention, and allow yourself to say no when your plate is full.

Advertisement

Even short pauses during the day, such as taking a few deep breaths, a quick stretch, or stepping away from your screen, can help calm your nervous system and reduce the sense of overload.

Taking care of your body helps stabilise your mind. Try to protect your sleep, eat regularly, and stay hydrated; these basics make stress far more manageable.

Create a small ritual after work, such as a walk, a warm shower, or listening to music, to help you transition out of “work mode”.

If you ever feel like the pressure is too much or you’re slipping into crisis, please reach out for support — a colleague, a friend, or a helpline. You don’t have to face intense stress in silence.

Advertisement

24x7 helpline numbers Tele-MANAS (National Tele Mental Health): 14416 or 1800-891-4416

KIRAN Mental Health Helpline: 1800-599-0019

AASRA (Suicide Prevention): +91 22-2754 6669

Vandrevala Foundation (Mental Health): 1860-266-2345 or 1800-233-3330

Sneha (Chennai, Suicide Crisis): +91 44-2464 0050

NIMHANS Psychosocial / Mental Health Support: 080-4611-0007