Workout at home raises demand for fitness goods

NEWS DELHI : When the lockdown first began and gyms closed for an indefinite period, strength and conditioning coach Ronnie Dev began to build a mini gym inside his home in Faridabad, Haryana. After calls to at least three different companies, Dev said he finally managed to set up the gym that cost at least ₹170,000. Supplies, said Dev, came in from Kolkata, Pune and Delhi as shortage for specific type of equipment forced him to look for manufacturers online.