Lack of required infrastructure and constrains of hospitals in sparing their manpower to set up workplace covid vaccination centres (CVC) at offices may put a damper on government’s idea to increase access of covid-19 vaccines to eligible organised sector employees.

Started from 11 April, the government guidelines for workplace CVC state that every CVC in government workplace will be tagged to an existing and nearest CVC in the government medical facility and every CVC in private workplace will be tagged to an existing and nearest CVC in the private medical facility. Government however is facilitating the exercise from overburdened government healthcare institutions the private hospitals are compelled to turn away requests from private companies.

Ujala Cygnus Healthcare Services having a group of 13 hospitals in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities including Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh which is getting requests from several workplaces to set up vaccination centres said that a lot of employers willing to participate would miss out this opportunity on not having proper infrastructure falling under the guidelines issued by the government for setting up workplace CVCs.

“To create CVCs its mandate to have medical officer as supervisor/Team leader, anaphylaxis Kit for management of any adverse event and to be linked to the nearest Health Facility. The travel time from workplace to Health facility center should be less than one hour, basic Life support ambulance mandatorily be deployed at workplace CVC," said Shashank Saini, Head, Digital Health, Ujala Cygnus.

Saini said the current standing of each hospital is not such to support supplementary centres.

“We are short of supplies as the number are rising day by day. We should have prepared well and make the policy more employer and hospital friendly to contribute in this vaccination drive," said Saini adding that the availability of infrastructure is a big question and shortage of manpower, vaccine, equipment, ambulance, beds will definitely be the biggest challenge along with geographical constraints in making this move a big hit.

The government has said organizing vaccination at workplace will not only be convenient to the staff at workplaces but also help to avoid travel and hence reducing the risk of exposure to covid-19 virus. But, as there has been a shortage of manpower in majority of hospitals across the country, the healthcare facilities while setting up supplementary covid vaccination centres at private workplaces are perturbed over creating ample infrastructure to handle adverse effects following vaccination.

“This is an idea with a good intention to widen the areas of vaccination administration thus avoiding crowding at health care centres, but it looks like a difficult task to execute on the ground. There would be a great strain on the trained personnel who have to administer vaccines and also manage the other patients admitted in the health care facilities," said Dr Dinesh Kapil, senior consultant paediatrics, Red Cross Hospital, New Delhi. Kapil said that however no corporate or private workplace hasn’t approached Red Cross hospital, however, if anyone reaches out, the hospital would not be able to spare its manpower for creating a supplementary vaccination centre in any office.

“Hospitals may it be government or private, would find it difficult to spare nurses to travel to different work places to administer vaccines. There may be other hurdles also like following govt guidelines regarding eligibility criteria strictly, at these places, arranging infrastructure to deal with any emergency which may arise," said Kapil adding that once the vaccine is in ample supply, then, it would be prudent to make it available in the market so that it can be administered at smaller clinics

also.

While government centres are catering to the government hospitals, private sector hospitals are waiting for more clarity over costing issues for setting up such centres. “As per the present norms, we need to primarily ensure the safety aspect of the vaccination drive in addition to having a fully equipped infrastructure required to take care of adverse side effects that may occur onsite which may be a challenge. Maintaining quality of service alongside providing efficient manpower in the midst of the second wave of Covid that we are witnessing is a herculean task," Dr Vispi Jokhi, CEO, Masina Hospital Mumbai said.

“At this time the health care infrastructure is already stretched to the limit in terms of resources. The country cannot afford vaccination mishaps at this stage. There also needs to be more clarity on the cost that will be incurred in the outsourcing of the hospital staff and services in terms of how that will be managed," Jokhi said.

The central government last week asked states to start covid-19 vaccination in both public and private workplaces from April 11 for employees above 45 years of age. As a substantial proportion of population aged 45 years and above are in the organised sector of the economy and is involved in formal occupation in offices in both government and private or manufacturing and services etc, the move, government said, will increase the access of vaccine to these populations.

