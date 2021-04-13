Workplace covid vaccination- hospitals face manpower crunch

“This is an idea with a good intention to widen the areas of vaccination administration thus avoiding crowding at health care centres, but it looks like a difficult task to execute on the ground. There would be a great strain on the trained personnel who have to administer vaccines and also manage the other patients admitted in the health care facilities," said Dr Dinesh Kapil, senior consultant paediatrics, Red Cross Hospital, New Delhi. Kapil said that however no corporate or private workplace hasn’t approached Red Cross hospital, however, if anyone reaches out, the hospital would not be able to spare its manpower for creating a supplementary vaccination centre in any office.