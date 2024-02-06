‘Works like agents of someone’, PM Modi hits out at Opposition over China remarks
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praises armed forces and criticizes opposition leaders for demoralizing them with their language.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the armed forces and slammed opposition leaders, saying their loose words cannot demoralize the forces, and that the country can never accept their language if they work like “agents" of someone.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message