Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the armed forces and slammed opposition leaders, saying their loose words cannot demoralize the forces, and that the country can never accept their language if they work like “agents" of someone.

Replying to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi also lashed out at those seeking to break the country, PTI reported.

In an apparent reference to Congress MP DK Suresh who had recently alleged discrimination by the Centre against South India in the allocation of funds and had suggested that the region may be forced to demand a separate country, he asked, “What is inside you."

"Some people are openly talking of having a country within the country. Forget about unity, you are talking about breaking it up... You are still not content after so many divisions of the country. You still want to break it. How long will you do it," he asked as quoted by PTI.

When some opposition members attacked his government over the alleged Chinese intrusion into Ladakh, the prime minister said he had full faith in the strength of India's armed forces irrespective of how much these leaders tried to break their morale.

"If some people live in this dream that their loose words will demoralize the armed forces, then they should come out of it. The country will never tolerate such a language raised from anywhere by those acting as agents of someone," he said.

PM Modi said the country has been experiencing peace and security, and it has become stronger in the last 10 years. “Terrorism and Naxalism have now been confined to a small region."

He asserted the world has been forced to follow India's policy of zero-tolerance towards terrorism and the Indian armed forces have been acknowledged for their capabilities on the borders and in the sea.

"We should be proud of our armed forces' strength," the prime minister said, adding that people used to worry about Kashmir during discussions on it earlier in Parliament, but now its unprecedented development is being talked about.

(With PTI inputs)

