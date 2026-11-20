The Indian Air Force (IAF) currently has 32 active Rafale fighter jets out of the 36 it purchased, according to the 2027 World Air Forces directory released by British aviation publication FlightGlobal. The latest edition puts the number at 32, down from 35 listed in the previous edition published in November 2025.

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Citing sources in the Defence Ministry, The Hindu reported that officials had questioned the accuracy of the assessment, stressing that the figures were not provided by the ministry or the IAF. Senior officials also pointed out that the latest assessment, compiled using Cirium's military fleet database, does not identify the aircraft excluded from the active inventory or explain the reasons behind the revision.

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India's Rafale fighter jet fleet: What we know The Indian government procured 36 Rafale fighter jets from France, comprising 28 single-seat EH variants and eight twin-seat DH variants. FlightGlobal's November 2025 edition, released after Operation Sindoor, had listed 35 French-made Rafales as active in the IAF's inventory.

Following Operation Sindoor, the Indian Air Force acknowledged aircraft losses, with an official stating that "losses are a part of combat". However, the IAF did not disclose the number or types of aircraft involved.

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According to The Hindu, a Defence Ministry official said the Indian Air Force had issued a tender in June 2026 seeking "bridge support" for all 36 Rafale aircraft. This indicates that the entire fleet continues to be covered under its support and maintenance requirements.

The Hindu also reported that Cirium tracks individual military aircraft using publicly available information, including aircraft sightings, flight-tracking records and defence-related reports. Changes in active fleet estimates may reflect aircraft undergoing maintenance, upgrades or structural repairs. However, FlightGlobal's latest directory does not explain the reasons for the reduction in India's Rafale count.

The publication has also revised its estimate of Pakistan's Saab 2000 Erieye airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft, reducing the number from nine to seven.

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How reliable are the active aircraft figures? According to The Wire, directories such as FlightGlobal's provide estimated fleet figures rather than definitive government disclosures. Changes in operational counts may reflect a cautious approach by aviation analysts when classifying aircraft. The listings also do not provide individual aircraft serial numbers or explain why particular airframes have been excluded.

For instance, the directory lists 263 Su-30MKIs in the IAF's inventory, although 272 were delivered and 14 have reportedly been lost in crashes. Based on those figures, the fleet would stand at 258 aircraft, highlighting the discrepancies that can arise between estimated inventory numbers and other reported figures.

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India plans to acquire more Rafale fighter jets India is pursuing the acquisition of 114 additional Rafale fighter jets from France. The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has also approved defence procurement proposals worth a record ₹3.60 trillion, which include the acquisition of 114 Rafales and six P-8I maritime surveillance aircraft.

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Separately, the Indian Navy signed a contract in 2025 to procure 26 Rafale-Marine fighter jets for deployment on its aircraft carriers.

What happened during Operation Sindoor? The revised Rafale figures come nearly 18 months after India launched Operation Sindoor in May 2025, following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran Valley, Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

India carried out precision strikes on nine terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) during the intervening night of May 6 and 7. The strikes triggered a military response from Pakistan, leading to a four-day conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. Both countries agreed to cease hostilities on May 10.

Since the conflict, several senior Indian officials have acknowledged that the country suffered aircraft losses. These include Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Director General of Air Operations Air Marshal A.K. Bharti, India's Defence Attaché to Indonesia Captain (IN) Shiv Kumar, and Defence Secretary R.K. Singh. However, the precise number and types of aircraft lost have not been officially disclosed.

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About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.