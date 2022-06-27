World Bank approves $250 mn loan for India's road safety programme

Hideki Mori, acting country director, World Bank India said that the World Bank’s India Road Safety Project will support the Government of India’s efforts to reduce incidents of road crashes by creating efficient institutional mechanisms for safer roads, vehicles, and enforcement in the country and strengthening efforts to provide better on-the-spot care to victims of road crashes. “This will help in reducing the impact road crashes have, especially on the poor, and the economy and human capital," said Mori.