World Bank approves $500 million to support India’s informal workers

New Delhi: The World Bank has approved a $500 million programme to support India’s vast informal workforce including gig workers, and create greater flexibility for state governments to cope with the covid-19 pandemic, and future climate and disaster shocks.

The funds, the World Bank said, will strengthen the capability of the central and state governments in India to respond to the needs of informal workers through a resilient and coordinated social protection system.

India’s informal sector is struggling to cope with the pandemic-induced economic downturn and income loss during the past two waves of the health crisis. In the past few weeks, the Supreme Court has also asked the government to step up efforts to address the plight of migrants and informal workers.

“With the new program…states will get greater flexibility and more money in their hands. Devolution of funds under the 15th Finance Commission recommendations will help states create a more adaptive social protection system, provide support to excluded groups and cater to context-specific needs, not only for Covid-19 but also for any future crisis, ecological risk, or natural disaster," the World Bank said in a statement.

“Enhanced disaster relief funds to geographically targeted hot-spot districts will support states during the current phase of the pandemic and any future waves. Finally, the government has announced new urban platforms. The program will strengthen these platforms to deepen social protection coverage in urban areas," it added.

Of the $500 mn commitment, while $112.5 mn will be financed by a credit from the International Development Association (IDA), World Bank’s concessionary lending arm, and the rest $387.5 mn will be a loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD).

According to the World Bank, the program called ‘Creating a Coordinated and Responsive Indian Social Protection System (CCRISP) builds on the $1.15 bn Accelerating India’s COVID-19 Social Protection Response Program to support schemes under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the overall World Bank funding including the fresh approvals towards strengthening India’s social protection and helping the underprivileged stands at $1.65 billion.

“India’s social protection architecture stands at an important crossroad, poised to transform from a set of siloed schemes to a system capable of responding to the needs of a federal nation," said Junaid Ahmad, World Bank Country Director in India.

“It is pivoting from being a highly rural to a pan-India system aimed at addressing the issues of urbanization, informality, and importantly, portability of benefits for migrant workers. In a context where countries are increasingly facing cycles of economic, pandemic, and climate shocks, investment in social protection is aimed at building the resilience of economies and livelihoods of communities. This is the broader objective of the social protection programs supported by the World Bank in India," Ahmad said.

The World Bank observed that for strengthening the nuts and bolts of cash delivery and identification of the vulnerable in cities and municipalities, the operation will invest in social protection programs for urban informal workers, street vendors, gig-workers, and migrants.

“The (Indian) government’s ongoing reforms are attempting to address the issue of a centralized one-size-fits-all social protection approach. The focus is on creating mechanisms for the efficient delivery of these reforms. It will help India build back better, create an adaptive, decentralized, coordinated, and responsive social protection system to meet the evolving needs of the Indian economy," the World Bank said.

