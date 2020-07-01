World Bank approves $750 mn to aid MSMEs

The bank has lent $5.13 billion to India—the highest in a decade—in its last financial year ended 30 June, including $2.75 billion to support India’s efforts to meet the covid-19 challenge. The first $1-billion emergency support was announced in April for immediate support to India’s health sector. Another $1-billion project was approved in May to increase cash transfers and food benefits to the poor and vulnerable, including a more consolidated delivery platform—accessible to both rural and urban populations across state boundaries. The $750-million loan for the MSME sector from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) has a maturity of 19 years, which includes a five-year grace period. The fund will be used to improve the funding capacity of key market-oriented channels of credit, such as the NBFCs and SFBs to help them respond to the urgent and varied needs of the MSMEs. “This will include supporting government’s refinance facility for NBFCs. In parallel, the IFC is also providing direct support to SFBs through loans and equity," the World Bank said.