World Bank arm open to $8 billion infra loan cover
Summary
- In an interview, Junaid Kamal Ahmad, vice-president, operations at the bank’s MIGA, said the agency’s focus on underwriting loans aligns with India’s infrastructure development strategy.
NEW DELHI : A World Bank agency is prepared to stand guarantor for up to $8 billion of loans taken by state-owned infrastructure builders and local government bodies, a move that could attract private capital in a whole range of public projects.
