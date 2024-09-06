News
World Bank's business-readiness surveys to kick off late-September
Summary
- The Business Ready Report, which replaces the World Bank's Doing Business Ranking report, will provide a quantitative assessment of the business environment for private sector development, published annual
New Delhi: India is gearing up for the World Bank's new Business Ready or B-Ready report, hoping to improve its middling ranking after the multilateral lender discontinued the previous version amid charges of bias towards China.
