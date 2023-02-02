World Bank not in a position to interpret Indus Waters Treaty: MEA
- New Delhi has taken issue with the World Bank’s handling of a dispute between India and Pakistan regarding the construction of two Indian hydropower plants
The Ministry of External Affairs stated that the World Bank was not in a position to interpret the Indus Waters Treaty. The MEA’s statement comes as India has sent a notification to Pakistan calling for both sides to open negotiations to modify the treaty. New Delhi has taken issue with the World Bank’s handling of a dispute between India and Pakistan regarding the construction of two Indian hydropower plants.
